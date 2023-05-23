Monday night was my first Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All-Region sports banquet and it was a tremendous, rewarding experience.

Over the past three weeks, we’ve spent an unbelievable amount of time putting together awards, all-region teams, banners, and so much more. This process was not possible without the incredible team here at the Yuma Sun, all the way from top to bottom.

