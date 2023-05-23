Monday night was my first Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All-Region sports banquet and it was a tremendous, rewarding experience.
Over the past three weeks, we’ve spent an unbelievable amount of time putting together awards, all-region teams, banners, and so much more. This process was not possible without the incredible team here at the Yuma Sun, all the way from top to bottom.
I also understand why everyone can’t get enough of the tri-tip served at the banquet, as I had two plates full after my speech about high school athletes and the time my football team wore jorts to school.
Eight schools, 21 sports and hundreds of events happen each school year and the sports banquet at the end of the season is the pinnacle of all that hard work and the achievements.
Also, I’ve never spoken in front of that many people before, and I would advise anyone who has to speak in front of 1,000 people to practice!