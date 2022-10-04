I recently got into analyzing pivotal pieces of art, and I can tell you that my top 3 favorite artists are Leonardo DaVinci, Vincent van Gogh, and Pablo Picasso.
I love DaVinci’s art due to everything it did for realism. Not only was he an inventor, but he was able to apply all the math he utilized in his inventions onto his art. You can see that through his attention to lighting and perspective.
Van Gogh, however, was a very emotional painter. You can sense the loneliness and sadness he felt through each stroke of his brush, and as you analyze each piece of work chronologically, you can see his mental state slowly deteriorate.
Picasso, on the other hand, was brave yet afraid. He challenged conventional art through surrealism, but the contrast between irregular color patterns and perfect lines that cannot be symmetrical emphasize a sort of order that he acknowledges but knows he will never achieve.