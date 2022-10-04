I recently got into analyzing pivotal pieces of art, and I can tell you that my top 3 favorite artists are Leonardo DaVinci, Vincent van Gogh, and Pablo Picasso.

I love DaVinci’s art due to everything it did for realism. Not only was he an inventor, but he was able to apply all the math he utilized in his inventions onto his art. You can see that through his attention to lighting and perspective.

