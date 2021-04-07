Saturday is “National Siblings Day.”
I’ve got one brother. So, easy peezy, right?
My mom, on the other hand, has 14 brothers and sisters.
I’m thinking if they were all still alive today, she’d be spending a small fortune on Hallmark cards, or surely spending a day on the phone talking with each one of them.
Sadly, she has one surviving sister, the youngest of the flock. Fortunately, however, she lives only a few miles from my mother, so their getting together is, well, easy peezy.
As for me, my little brother lives over on the other side of the state. He’s a high school English teacher and knowing what I know about how he teaches his classes, I would have l-o-v-e-d to have had him as a teacher. That being said, I cannot understand how anybody could fail his class, he makes it so gosh darn interesting.
Anyway, here’s to my brother. I love you, and I wouldn’t trade growing up with you for anything! Well, except maybe for that one time …