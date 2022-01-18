Readers, our COVID case numbers are increasing at a scary pace, and there doesn’t appear to be a pause button on this pandemic. We get a breather for a few moments, and then boom – cases explode once again.
Navigating this has been challenging on many levels.
One frequent complaint we’ve heard of late is that it’s difficult to figure out where to get a COVID test.
Yuma County sends out a COVID report Monday-Friday, which includes a link to local COVID testing sites. That list includes the following:
• YRMC, 2451 S. Avenue A, (928) 336-2160; Must have a doctor’s order – by appointment
• San Luis Walk In Clinic – SAN LUIS, 1896 E. Babbitt Lane, (928) 722-6112, https://www.slwic.org/
• San Luis Walk In Clinic – SOMERTON, 950 E. Main St. Building B, (928) 236-8001, https://www.slwic.org/
• NextCare, 1394 W. 16th St, (928) 539-0055; www.nextcare.com
• Pinnacle Healthcare, 4343 E. 31st Place, (928) 484-1230; https://www.pinnacleyuma.com/
• St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Yuma – Embry Health, 11545 E. 40th St., (480) 376-2170, https://embryhealth.com/locations/ – click Book A Test
• Embry Health, 1917 W. 32nd St. (YMCA Parking Lot), (480) 376-2170, Drive-thru, https://embryhealth.com/locations/ – click Book A Test
• PrimeCare Valley, 1581 S. 6th Ave, (928) 343-0488, https://www.primecareyuma.com/
• PrimeCare Central, 284 W. 32nd St, (928) 341-4563, https://www.primecareyuma.com/
• PrimeCare Foothills, 11279 S. Glenwood Ave, (928) 345-6830, https://www.primecareyuma.com/
Also, some Walgreens and CVS locations are offering testing. Their websites each offer more information:
• Walgreens: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing
• CVS: www.CVS.com
And the Arizona Department of Health Services listed a few additional options:
• Sunset Health locations, 928-819-8999, https://mysunsethealth.org/covid-19/
• EMG Diagnostic Testing Services, (928) 235-9785, https://www.emgdiagnostictestingservices.com/.
• Sonora Quest Lab, https://www.sonoraquest.com/
Readers, this editorial is a starting point. We cannot guarantee that each location will still have tests available, but these are the possible locations we know of as of Monday.
The good news is, there are several possible places to find a test, but it will take a little legwork on your part to make it happen.
If you are concerned you may have COVID and need to be tested, give these sites a call. And if you test positive, please follow the protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and isolate yourself.
In the meantime, readers, please – wear your masks, wash your hands and stay safe.