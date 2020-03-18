A few weeks ago, the Yuma Sun team saw a story out of Australia talking about toilet paper shortages. In one city, the situation was to the point that the local newspaper included an eight-page special section that was completely blank, with a suggestion that people could use it as a replacement for toilet paper.
Yikes. Newsprint, blank or not, is not Charmin.
However, newsprint is shockingly absorbent.
In fact, at the Yuma Sun, we don’t actually purchase paper towels anymore. Instead, we use the remnants of newspaper rolls, called end rolls, as paper towels, which work amazingly well.
Now, you might be wrinkling your nose at this idea. In fact, several of our newsroom team members did too, at least at first.
But it’s been several years, and we have to admit, it was a smart switch. It’s way cheaper than paper towels, and gave us something to do with rolls of paper that were too small to use on the press.
Now, we have been to the grocery stores. And we have seen that there are shortages of items like toilet paper, paper towels and napkins.
We can’t help on the toilet paper end of life. Although it is worth reminding people to chill out a bit on that overstocking business, what are you going to do with dozens of rolls? Think that one through a bit, folks, and calm down.
But we can help on the paper towel side of life. We have newsprint end rolls for sale - we always have sold them, and now is no exception.
They cost $5 a roll, and those end rolls tend to last quite a while. We used one the other day to clean up a leak from the storms that rolled through Yuma, and there was still paper left on the roll when we were done.
If you have kids at home right now, it’s also terrific for drawing, painting and craft projects, or as a drop cloth on your table.
If you are interested, readers, give our circulation desk a call. We can hook you up, take payment over the phone and deliver it to your home. This service is available starting Friday, and you don’t need to be a subscriber. At $5 a roll, which includes the cost of delivery, it’s a smoking good deal. But please, don’t hoard them. A roll or two goes a long way!
Call circulation 928-539-6900 to learn more and to schedule a delivery!