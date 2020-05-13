The U.S. House of Representatives unveiled a $3 trillion+ coronavirus aid package Tuesday.
According to the Associated Press, the “Heroes Act” proposal includes:
• Nearly $1 trillion for states, cities and tribal governments to avert layoffs
• $200 billion in hazard pay for essential workers
• A new round of $1,200 direct cash payments to individuals, increased to up to $6,000 per household
• A $175 billion housing assistance fund to help pay rents and mortgages
• $75 billion for virus testing
• A continuation of the $600 per week boost to unemployment benefits through January
• A $10 billion boost to the Payroll Protection Program
• $100 billion for hospitals serving low-income communities
So far, President Trump has already signed into law nearly $3 trillion in aid approved by Congress. The Heroes Act would double that amount.
But has that aid gone far enough? Is it trickling down to the people who need the help and support the most?
In Arizona alone, more than 545,000 people have lost work since the middle of March due to “any combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey and the governor’s separate orders shuttering certain kinds of businesses, resulting in furloughs and layoffs,” Capitol Media Services reports.
While restrictions on businesses are starting to relax in Yuma and across the nation, this situation is far from finished. As businesses reopen, it remains to be seen what the repercussions will be.
One only has to look to the White House to see the challenges. One of Trump’s valets and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary both tested positive for COVID-19.
Without question, a full economic recovery is nowhere in sight, and plenty of obstacles still lie ahead for America.
This fight against COVID-19 will not magically end on a set date. We can expect it to be an ongoing problem for months to come, a long fight that will linger with an as-yet unknown economic impact, both to businesses and to Americans.
Our elected officials have a responsibility to act, but is the Heroes Act the right solution? The U.S. House plans to vote this week on the proposal, but the Senate does not plan to vote on any new relief packages until June, the AP reports.
Our elected officials have a responsibility to act, but is the Heroes Act the right solution? The U.S. House plans to vote this week on the proposal, but the Senate does not plan to vote on any new relief packages until June, the AP reports.