For years now, America has been fighting obesity. And if a new report is any indication, we haven’t yet found a path to victory.
A discouraging report on childhood obesity found that nearly 1 in 5 U.S. children are obese, the Associated Press reports.
The AP notes that obesity refers to being seriously overweight, and it’s one of the nation’s leading public health problems.
“Adult obesity also has been trending upward, but childhood obesity is especially worrisome because it can put kids on track for problems like diabetes and heart disease,” the AP reports.
The study, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that 19.3 percent of kids ages 2 to 19 were obese. In 2005-2006, that number was 15.4 percent, the AP reports.
How do we turn that number around, Yuma?
We’re entering our hot season, making outdoor exercise a challenge.
And kids have been home since the middle of March when schools closed due to COVID-19. For some kids, healthy meals and exercise happen at schools – but not as often at home.
As a nation, we’ve never really been able to get a handle on how to fight obesity.
We’ve seen the studies, and we know the problems obesity presents. The CDC notes that people with obesity have increased risk for high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, breathing problems, cancer, clinical depression, anxiety, body pain and more.
Children with obesity are at higher risk for having chronic health conditions and diseases, including asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. And, they are more likely to have obesity as adults, the CDC reports.
Part of parenting is teaching children healthy lifelong habits and behaviors. That includes healthy eating habits, such as plenty of produce, lean meats and reasonable portion sizes, while limiting sugar, saturated fat and processed foods.
And, it also includes healthy behaviors like exercise. The CDC recommends children have at least 60 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity daily, which can include something as simple as a brisk walk, swimming or jumping rope.
It isn’t easy. One only has to look at the nationwide obesity statistics to see that 42.4 percent of Americans are obese, according to the CDC – and there are a variety of reasons for that.
We can, however, start to change the cycle by starting with our children. Teach them healthy habits now, and help launch them into adulthood with healthy living as a priority.