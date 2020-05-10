Every day, Yumans step forward to make a difference in the lives of others. They don’t do it for the fame or the glory – they do it simply because they are good people, and they know that actions matter.
We recently started spotlighting these Yumans in a series called Hometown Heroes.
These awesome stories are uplifting and inspiring, and personally, I love starting off my day hearing about something amazing that one Yuman did for another.
So far, we’ve spotlighted two such heroes: Fernie Quiroz and Frank Moreno.
Quiroz took action after seeing a line of maskless farmworkers waiting in line to apply for benefits at the Arizona Department of Economic Security in San Luis. He made some calls, and found about 4,000 masks to distribute to both the people in line and the workers inside. He also found bottled water and sandwiches too.
Moreno, the manager of the Foothills Fry’s, stepped up to help a snowbird celebrate his birthday. Due to COVID-19 precautions, Roland Midgley was going to celebrate his 86th birthday alone in the Foothills. His daughter, who is in quarantine in California, tried to have a cake delivered, but ran into some obstacles – and then she found Moreno. He personally delivered a free chocolate cake along with a card, balloons, toilet paper and water to Midgley, brightening his birthday.
Both Moreno and Quiroz are great examples of the Yuma spirit, where kindness, compassion and care make all the difference.
Yuma, we want to tell more of these stories in the Sun.
If you know of a Yuman who goes above and beyond to make a difference for others, we’d love to talk to you for a story in the series. Shoot us an email at news@yumasun.com, and please include your contact information and why you think your person is a Hometown Hero.
And while I’m talking about heroes … happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, step-moms, moms-in-law, grandmas and mom figures out there today! Thanks for all you do!!