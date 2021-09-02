Is it just us, or are these viral challenges too often incredibly dumb?
We’ve seen such terrible ideas like the “Tide Pod Challenge,” the “Salt and Ice Challenge” and the “Pass-out Challenge.”
Now, social media has moved on to something called the “Milk Crate Challenge.”
- Sigh
Apparently, the latest trend involves participants who walk up a pyramid of milk crates. They are hoping to get to the top and back down the other side, but milk crates aren’t really known for their stacking structural integrity, so inevitably, the participant comes crashing back to the ground as milk crates go flying.
And that crashing to the ground piece is where people are really getting hurt.
The Washington Post noted that doctors across the U.S. are seeing a variety of injuries from the Milk Crate Challenge, including shoulder dislocations, fractured ribs, rotator-cuff tears, ACL and meniscus tears, broken wrists and spinal-cord injuries.
The Yuma Sun Editorial Board watched a few of these videos, and it’s easy to see just how seriously injured one could get.
One doctor interviewed by the Post brought up a valid point. Now, while hospitals are struggling to meet the stresses of COVID-19, is not the time to try to get in the emergency room at any hospital.
He’s right. The goal right now should be avoiding a visit to Yuma Regional Medical Center, not proactively doing something that has high chances of landing you there.
For its part, social media platform TikTok deleted search results for the hashtag “milk crate challenge,” explaining that the challenge was promoting a dangerous activity, CNN reports.
After all we’ve seen on social media, it’s surprising that TikTok is suddenly concerned about dangerous activities. Over and over again, bad ideas unfold on social media. But the platform is right – this one is a dangerous one.
Fortunately, it’s still pretty hot in Yuma right now. We have to hope that will keep people inside, dissuading them from trying something this dumb.
But just in case you might be considering it, please – don’t try this one at home.