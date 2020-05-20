With so much focus on COVID-19, it can be easy to overlook other news in the world. But it turns out over the last few weeks, there actually has been interesting news out in the world.
Check out these stories:
• Yoga may be effective in helping to reduce or ease the symptoms of depression in people with other mental health issues, CNN reports. A series of studies and clinical trials followed people with a formal diagnosis of a mental health condition, who then did an average of one or two weekly yoga sessions between 20 and 90 minutes long, with at least half the time spent on physical movement. The result? Yoga “moderately eased depressive symptoms compared with no or self-help treatment across the mental health spectrum,” CNN reports, noting the more yoga one does, the better the effect. That’s great news, especially now when many people are spending a lot of time at home. Yoga can help break up that monotony.
• Scientists are working on a new test to detect cancer. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the test, known as a liquid biopsy, shows promise at detecting cancers early, when there are no symptoms, by “analyzing DNA released from tumors or cancerous sites to detect the presence of cancers and the location.” Researchers have found the test can detect 50 types of cancer. More research is needed, but it sounds like an incredible step forward.
• And if you are bummed about not being able to travel right now, Stonehenge has you covered. English Heritage, which manages the monument, plans to livestream the summer solstice sunrise. According to Mental Floss, this is the first time in history that the agency has done this. And, readers, it sounds as if it will be amazing – as the sun appears over the horizon, it will appear to line up perfectly with Stonehenge. Learn more at www.facebook.com/EnglishHeritage, and tune in on the evening of June 20.
• And in the just plain interesting category, researchers have found that the Tyrannosaurus Rex “may have been the world’s first power-walker, using its lengthy legs to relentlessly pursue fleeing prey,” LiveScience reports. Some dinosaurs may have been faster, but T.rex would have been able to keep a slower but steadier pace, outlasting the speedier animals, who would just grow tired. Slow and steady wins the race, but who knew that applied to a T.rex?
The big stories of the day tend to overshadow some of the others, and that’s never been more true than during this pandemic. But when one really looks, there are other important, interesting things happening out there too. One just has to look a little harder sometimes to see it!