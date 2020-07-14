After 87 years, the Washington Redskins announced Monday it has decided to change its team name and logo amid mounting pressures over racial connotations.
“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.
“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.
“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the team said Monday.
The decision came amid increasing pressure from sponsors, who welcomed the news.
The team made the right decision. “Redskins” is an offensive, derogatory word, and it’s time to leave it behind.
Now the question is - what will happen to the rest of the sports teams with Native American-related names?
The Atlanta Braves released a statement recently that noted it does not plan to change its name, but is reviewing the “tomahawk chop” that fans do in the stands, which has been called inappropriate.
The Chicago Blackhawks said they do not plan to change the team name, noting it honors a historical figure, Black Hawk, who was prominent in Illinois history.
The Cleveland Indians retired its logo - Chief Wahoo - in 2018, and this year, the team has pledged to reexamine its name.
The Kansas City Chiefs have not released a statement regarding the team name.
The push to change some of these team names goes back decades - this isn’t a new concept.
But the movement has gotten traction lately as the nation’s attention turns to addressing racism in society.
And there has been an added boost of pressure as corporate sponsors threaten to pull their funding.
It’s not hard to see how words like “Redskins” and “Chief Wahoo” can be hurtful.
Words matter, and “Redskins” has been a polarizing one for decades. Logos matter too - they can be equally offensive - and sometimes more so.
The question now is, how all these teams should move forward?
The Blackhawks make an interesting case - that their name honors a historic figure. But what about the logo? And culturally speaking, do fans know the history - that the name is intending honor? Because that does matter.
As the Blackhawks noted recently in a statement, “there is a fine line between respect and disrespect.”
What do you think, readers? How should these teams proceed?
