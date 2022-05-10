I foresee a host of problems that will be created by the Name Image Likeness deals the NCAA has now introduced to its student-athletes.
For one, the capitalistic nature of these NIL deals will be in direct conflict with the socialistic principles which have become popularized on college campuses. Therefore, I believe it will only be a matter of time before athletes without NIL deals will feel the need to complain about the lack of equity of the current system.
If that happens, what can the NCAA do about it? Perhaps they may tax the highest earning competitors and re-distribute the wealth to those without NIL deals. However, I don’t think the highest earning players will take too kindly to this system either.
I believe the NCAA opened up a can of worms they simply didn’t need to. As a result, they may have just manufactured an unnecessary mutiny between the NIL haves and have nots.