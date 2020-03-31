Today in Yuma County, we should be getting ready to head to the fairgrounds, in anticipation of opening day.
Cinnamon rolls and Kammann sausage, the demolition derby, fair rides, musical performances, the entertainment, the games on the midway – all are staples here.
Kids should be getting their animals ready for the ring, doing the final bit of prep work before the big event. For these kids, it takes months of preparation with their animals, raising them for this moment after endless days of training, grooming, care and hard work.
There should be a plethora of arts and crafts on display, projects like photography, textiles, floral arrangements, cakes, clothing, horticulture, woodworking, entomology, needlework and more in the exhibition halls.
Instead, the fairground gates are closed, and the annual staple Yuma County Fair won’t open today.
The fair is about family and friends coming together, spending time with one another while celebrating the community that is Yuma County.
Right now, such gatherings are off the list, to protect people from spreading or getting COVID-19, and on Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay at home order for Arizona that goes into effect at 5 p.m. today. It’s a tough adjustment.
But despite the fair’s cancellation, the six-feet social distancing, and the stay at home order, this is still a time for family. Kids are home right now, as are many Yumans. Make the most of this time together – fair or not, we can still have that focus on family, even if we can’t gather at the fairgrounds.
And next year, the fair will be back, hopefully without the shadow of COVID-19 hanging over it.
In the meantime, the Yuma County Fair is organizing a virtual fair for those who planned to enter pieces this year. And the Yuma County Fair Junior Livestock Committee is hard at work gathering donations and doing consignment animal purchases. Learn more on these efforts by visiting the fairgrounds’ website, www.YumaFair.com.
Stay home, support Yuma County’s 4-H and FFA members online, and above all – stay healthy, Yuma!