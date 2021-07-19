Does someone know something I don’t?
Every few months I get a new offer in the mail to help me pre-plan my cremation.
Call me a procrastinator, but I don’t know that I’m quite at that stage when I have to get all my ducks in a row for the after-life. I toss the offers in the trash, only to get more, which also go into the trash.
The other day I got a flyer inviting me to a free lunch and seminar in the Foothills to learn about “the benefits of preplanning your cremation.”
The odd thing about it was that neither my name nor my address appeared anywhere on the flyer. Yet it found its way into my mailbox. I guess that means the Grim Reaper finds us all no matter where we are.
The flyer said if I attended the seminar, I would have the chance to win an entertainment package for two.
I’m just dying to be entertained.