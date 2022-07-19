If you are a sports fan, this is quite literally the worst time of the year.
As Major League Baseball is in recess due to the annual All-Star break, the sports calendar is void of any action from all four major professional leagues. That being said, it may be a challenging task to find the dopamine hit that comes with watching live sports.
For now, offseason NBA news and the ensuing story lines have piqued my interest. Will the Utah Jazz start shopping around their star guard Donovan Mitchell for a bevy of first-round draft picks? How about the future of perennial malcontent Kevin Durant; will the Brooklyn Nets be able to accommodate the trade wishes of the injury-prone scorer who is on the back end of his career?
Until baseball resumes its regular season schedule Thursday, cooking up whacky basketball trade scenarios seems to be a good way for me to pass the time.