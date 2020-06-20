Well, readers, monsoon season is officially underway.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix is sharing a variety of information about monsoons in honor of Monsoon Awareness Week.
Monsoon season officially occurs from June 15 to Sept. 30, because that’s when monsoon storms are most likely to occur – but they can happen outside of this timeframe too.
A monsoon occurs when there’s a seasonal shift in wind patterns, which in turn bring a change in moisture conditions, reacting with the summer heat. In Yuma County, monsoons can involve high winds, sudden rainstorms, flooding, extreme heat and rolling dust clouds.
Here’s one of the more interesting facts to note: Winds during a monsoon downburst can exceed 100 miles per hour.
Also interesting? Lightning can strike as far as 25 miles away from its parent thunderstorm, the NWS notes, making it important to go inside when you hear thunder. If you can’t go inside, seek shelter in a vehicle, but avoid hiding under tall objects like trees or lamp posts.
Monsoons aren’t unique to Arizona. They can also happen in New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Texas, California and Mexico.
But since monsoon season is underway here, it’s a good idea to take some proactive steps to be safe and prepared.
First, make sure your windshield wipers are in good working order, and not baked to pieces from the sun. And, take a few minutes to inspect your property. High winds can cause a host of damage if items aren’t secure in your yard.
Monsoons also require extra precautions when driving.
If there’s a rain storm and visibility is bad, pull over and wait it out. The NWS notes it only takes 18 inches of water to carry away a vehicle – so be extra vigilant around flooded areas such as washes.
Should a dust storm hit, pull over to the side of the road, turn off your taillights and headlights, put your vehicle in park, and wait it out, the Arizona Department of Transportation notes.
Monsoons can also knock out power to neighborhoods, so it’s also recommended that people keep a disaster supply kit on hand, just in case. The kit should be able to keep a family sustained for at least three days, with food, water, clothing, first-aid supplies, medications and battery-operated radio and flashlights.
Monsoons can move in quickly, and cause extensive damage in the blink of an eye. Be prepared, readers, and above all – be safe.