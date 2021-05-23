I’ve always thought it curious that Asian countries wore masks even before the pandemic. I wondered why they were so cautious. It turns out they might have been right all along.
AP wrote a story about people who aren’t ready to give up their masks, even if the CDC says they aren’t necessary anymore for those who are fully vaccinated. These people aren’t ready to give them up because of the benefits they provide. One woman said she not only didn’t get COVID-19, but she also didn’t get her usual winter flu and twice-yearly cold.
I used to catch a cold if someone sick walked within a mile of me, or so it seemed. But I too have not gotten a cold or flu in more than a year. I’m sure it’s due to mask wearing and near-constant sanitizing of my hands when out in public.
Although I’m fully vaccinated, I’m having trouble adjusting to the thought of not having to wear a mask or keeping my distance. It seems like cheating. I recently shook someone’s hand and almost immediately sanitized my hands. It will take some getting used to.