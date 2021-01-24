Someone recently posted on social media that they don’t know anyone or anyone who knows anyone that has or had COVID-19. “I take the necessary precautions when I go shopping and I carry on with my life as I normally have until all the hysteria is over,” the gentleman wrote.
I usually try to stay out of potentially hot debates, but this time I responded. I told him I was surprised he didn’t know anyone who’s had COVID-19. When I got it in June, I was the first person many knew who had it, but by now, most people know at least one person who’s gotten it.
Yuma County has a positivity rate of about 25%, which means one out of four people have or have had the virus. When that gentleman goes shopping, potentially every fourth person in the store has or had it. The problem is that many people don’t have symptoms and don’t know they have it and could be shopping and spreading it around.
So if you’re in this unique situation, where you don’t know anyone or anyone who knows anyone who has or had COVID, I hope it stays that way for you too!