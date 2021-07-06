If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again! The city is certainly taking that mantra to heart when it comes to the Hotel Del Sol.
The city owns the property, and intends to make it a downtown multimodal transportation center.
Yuma is in need of such a facility, which would house the YCAT bus service, the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority, Greyhound bus ticketing, an Amtrak terminal and a Yuma Police Department substation.
Such a facility would be a welcome addition in Yuma, and the location of the Hotel Del Sol makes sense, since it is right off Interstate 8 and across the street from the Amtrak stop.
And, if a multiversity campus becomes a reality downtown, having such a transportation center nearby would be especially beneficial.
The three-story hotel, originally named the Hotel Del Ming after former Mayor F.S. Ming, opened in 1926. It has Spanish colonial architecture and was built for $150,000.
An arson fire in 1982 damaged at least two rooms, but the overall stability of the building is believed to be intact, according to the Yuma Sun archives.
It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in the early 1980s, but hasn’t been used as a hotel in decades.
The building is lovely, from an architectural standpoint, with curved windows that are mirrored in swooping archways lining the sidewalks below.
According to a Yuma Sun report from 2004, “The original interior details on the floors, walls and ceiling are rarely found in today’s architecture. All of this beauty in the three-story building is covered by dust, dirt and grime.”
If someone had the vision and the resources, it could be quite the crown jewel for Yuma.
However, the work it will take to bring that building up to code will be incredible – just think of the costs for electrical and plumbing needs alone.
And one would hope that in this project, the historical touches that make the facility so interesting would be preserved and updated – and that too is an added cost.
The city is hoping to secure federal dollars to make this dream a reality.
Yuma City Council voted in 2004 to authorize city staff to acquire the hotel, according to the Sun archives. The city paid $42,000 to match a $500,000 federal grant to buy the property.
Now, here we are, 17 years later, and the property is unchanged.
If the city can secure grant money to move forward, then perhaps it makes sense.
However, one also has to consider the fact that this building is 95 years old. As beautiful as it is, each level of construction, renovation and restoration will be akin to peeling back the layers of an onion – and one has no idea what lurks beneath those layers.
There is no question that this project will be a costly one. And one has to ask if it’s the best use of taxpayer dollars.
Or, would it be such a project best left in the hands of a private developer?
What do you think, readers? Should the city continue to pursue the Hotel Del Sol project, or would it be best left in the hands of private enterprise?
