Being an employee of the U.S. Postal Service is a bit of grueling job. Postal workers deliver mail in all sorts of weather. Here in Yuma, that means our broiling heat, but elsewhere in the country, it could mean rain, snow, hail or the worst weather out there: humidity.
It would be tough to be outside all day, every day.
But the weather isn’t the only challenge postal workers face. They also must cope with messy sidewalks, people who park and block the mailbox, the physical effort it takes to deliver heavy packages along with the mail … the list goes on and on.
And then, there’s the issue of America’s four-legged best friends.
In 2020, over 5,800 letter carriers were attacked by dogs, the U.S. Postal Service reports.
“From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and the general public,” USPS noted.
The Postal Service points out dogs are “instinctive animals that may try to protect their turf.”
Fido might be a little sweet ball of fluff with his owners, but when a stranger approaches, Fido may become a different dog, a snarling beast with one mission: protect.
USPS notes that pet owners are responsible for controlling their dogs, and asks that when a letter carrier is coming, to keep the dog inside the house or behind a fence; away from the door or in another room; or on a leash.
And readers, those practices are just smart in general.
Over the last year, many people turned to delivery services to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19. That means more delivery people coming to the house – be it food delivery, groceries, USPS, UPS or FedEx.
The vast majority of the time, dogs don’t know the difference between a delivery person and a stranger with ill intent, and those dogs may take action. But it’s the owner’s responsibility to make sure the delivery person can safely do their jobs.
USPS says that letter carriers receive safety training in regard to safe dog practices, and to respect a dog’s territory. Carriers also have dog repellent, just in case, and a “dog alert feature tool” on their handheld scanners to remind them of possible dangers.
But if the carrier feels he or she cannot safely deliver your mail because of an incoming canine, your mail will not be delivered. “Service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained,” USPS reports.
Dog owners have a responsibility to make sure their canines don’t put others at risk. If you have a dog, do your part to allow delivery services to do their job.