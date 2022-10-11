I’m a proud owner of three crazy chihuahuas, but I wouldn’t mind owning crazier pets. Recently, I thought about getting an aquarium and overwhelming it with all kinds of marine life.
Now, honestly, I was never a huge fan of fish. I always believed they served more of a decoration you have to feed and clean. My mentality was since I can’t cuddle with them then they’re not really a pet. But lately I’ve discovered the true beauty of fish and that you can really appreciate an animal with just your eyes.