When is it officially time to start panicking about your favorite MLB team?
I get it.
It’s April and the season is 162 games long and my Atlanta Braves have completed only 22 games so far.
That’s equivalent to two regular season games in a 16 game NFL season. But I firmly believe I’d be hitting the panic button if my team started 0-2.
We’re dead last in the MLB in ERA at home and second to last in total ERA, only the Angels pitching staff is worse.
And it doesn’t help that we failed to re-sign two of our best relievers from a season ago. Looking at you Mark Melancon.
The Braves sit 1.5 games back from 1st place in our division, but the inconsistency on the mound is alarming. We’ve allowed 43 more runs than the Mets, who sit at the top of the NL East standings.
And after watching the Dodgers/Padres series over the last few weeks, we’re a long ways away from competing for a title.