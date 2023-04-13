- President Biden was assisted by the Easter Bunny to entertain the kids at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. It was so boring by comparison. At Donald Trump’s White House Easter Egg Rolls, the Easter Bunny was provided by Hugh Hefner and represented by attorney Gloria Allred.
- Donald Trump drew a thunderous ovation at the UFC fighting championship matches in Miami complementing the former president’s hero-status with the WWE crowds. We owe Donald Trump a debt of gratitude. He took presidential politics and raised it to the level of professional wrestling.
- The White House was reported to be hiring popular social media influencers to spread goodwill toward President Biden, influencers that include young women who dance on TikTok. So the President of the United States is paying women dancers to say they love him. Like father, like son.
- A Gallup Poll says 50 percent of Americans believe our society has deteriorated badly in the last decade. The pace of our technological advances tells the tale. To attain 50 million users, it took the airplane 69 years, cars 62 years, TV sets 25 years and Porn Hub 19 minutes.
