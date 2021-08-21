• The White House admitted it was completely surprised by the speed in which Taliban forces advanced toward Kabul after the U.S. cut off military support of the Afghan Army and prepared to withdraw. It was game over. Kabul fell faster than Joe Biden walking up a flight of stairs.
• President Biden defended his decision to withdraw troops Monday citing Afghanistan as a lost cause. It didn’t stop there. Speaking of the Lost Cause, Biden announced he was also withdrawing troops from Alabama and Mississippi and Oklahoma because we can’t be in these foreign wars forever.
• The Weather Channel reports that Haiti was rocked by a 7.2 earthquake last weekend causing havoc. Cable news channels were quick to make it a partisan issue. Geologists say the quake was caused by a single line of shifting tectonic plates under the earth that CNN called Trump’s Fault.