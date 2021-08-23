• The Taliban capped off its breathtaking sweep of cities in Afghanistan by entering the capital city of Kabul unopposed by government forces. How embarrassing was the collapse? The Afghan army surrendered so quickly to Taliban forces that French national honor has been restored.
• Afghan fighters drove the U.S. out of their country 30 years after running the Russians out and a century and a quarter after driving out the British. They just keep going. The good news is, the war in Afghanistan is over, the bad news is, the Taliban just noticed a power vacuum in Albany.
• President Biden asked Americans to get a third shot within eight months of the last shot. That is instructive. We learn from the third-vaccine-shot order that the first generation of injected microchips is only good for about eight months and then the battery wears out and stops broadcasting.
• President Biden was hit by approval ratings that slipped below 50 percent Tuesday, reflecting his poor handling of the Afghan crisis. Often times he just stands there. Joe Biden has the kind of personality that makes audiences want to file past him and say to each other how peaceful he looks.