- Taliban fighters took control last week after conquering the country in ten days. The TV news showed them in Kabul eating ice cream, riding bumper cars in an amusement park and playing cricket. It bothered me to no end to realize that the Taliban have a better work-life balance than I do.
- President Biden went on the air Sunday to double down on his withdrawal strategy. He insists upon staying on message. The White House announced in the strongest possible terms on Sunday that the Taliban will not be allowed to enter the U.S. Embassy in Kabul unless they’re fully vaccinated.
- President Biden’s approval rating fell below fifty percent due to his perceived mishandling of the Afghan pullout. Three times Friday he was contradicted by his own advisors. A lot of Biden’s voters would have been very disappointed in his performance if they hadn’t died a hundred years ago.
- The Los Angeles Times tried to come to the rescue of Governor Newsom Sunday by comparing the upcoming gubernatorial recall election effort in California to Afghanistan. That’s just crazy. One is a tribal state that can’t even distribute water or keep the electricity on, the other is Afghanistan.
