• The Miami Herald reported that the first cruise ship full of passengers set sail from Miami in 15 months Sunday. The kitchen crew can’t wait to begin working their magic. Everyone is so traumatized by coronavirus that novo-virus will be welcomed by the passengers as a return to normal.
• Kamala Harris was in Pittsburgh Monday and spoke at the Brookline Recreational Center to push for worker benefits. They had to search for a restaurant to eat lunch. There happens to be an On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina in the suburbs, but Kamala wouldn’t go near the place.
• GOP outrage over Kamala Harris’s refusal to go to the border makes me wonder why people make such a fuss about immigration. All my neighbors are American, all the kids in the nearby local school are American and all the local shopkeepers are American. I LOVE it here in New Zealand.
• Queen Elizabeth made a trip to Cornwall for the final day of the G-7 and socialized with the world leaders. There was one awkward moment during the farewell toasts. The Queen looked a bit puzzled when President Biden went off the notes and wished that she may live long and prosper.