- The Census Bureau rated Los Angeles the most multicultural city in the United States, boasting the most number of ethnicities, most nationalities and most languages of any U.S. city. I have the blood of an easy-strolling California dude. It’s on the front bumper of my car, but that’s a police matter.
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared that Texas has the money to build its own border wall. This will not satisfy their deepest needs. If Texas really wants to protect its honor by building a wall, they should build it on the Oklahoma border and keep the Sooners football team out.
- The Supreme Court upheld the religious rights of a Catholic adoption agency in Philadelphia to place orphans in homes they deem fit. They’re not the only church with religious rights. As an Episcopalian, I believe Jesus is always by my side, and that entitles me to drive in the carpool lane.
- Juneteenth marks a day after the Civil War that the Yankees arrived in Galveston to reveal the conflict had ended two months earlier and the slaves were now free. As if kids don’t have enough on their plates. Now teachers have to explain to students why nobody sent a text saying the war was over.
Tags
Recommended for you
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.