• Queen Elizabeth will greet President Biden at Windsor Castle when he arrives in England on Sunday, to cap a busy week for Her Majesty. The Queen recently launched her own brand of beer in England. Reviewers say it’s bitter and has a thick head, which is why she named it after Prince Harry.
• President Biden insisted in talks with GOP senators to include green energy investments in the Infrastructure Bill. It’s the generation. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Liz Warren are all in their 70s and they are opposed to fossil fuels, probably because they will be first to become fossil fuels.
• Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he’ll not back his party’s move to end the filibuster nor will he vote to allow the feds to take over elections. No one can decipher how the president took the news. Yesterday Joe Biden took a huge bite from a microphone thinking it was an ice cream cone.
• A San Diego federal judge last week overturned California’s 30-year-old ban on the sale of assault weapons in the state of California, Democrats are trying to craft a federal law in the Senate banning them. However, statistics show a gun is much less likely to be used in a crime than a Senator.