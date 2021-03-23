• Dr. Fauci was grilled in Senate hearings by Rand Paul after he threw cold water on the idea of everything getting back to normal soon. Fauci happily testified that Americans might be forced to wear masks well into next year. At this point if a clown invited me into the woods, I’d just go.
• NFL future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees retired after a 20-year career with the Chargers and Saints. He’s weighing a future career in politics. During his NFL career, Drew has had three concussions, but he’d need at least three more to be as funny as President Biden.
• The NRA ripped the White House Press Secretary for her tweet calling for gun registration in America, which the NRA says would lead to confiscation. We just learned last weekend that the solution is easy. If you are worried about President Biden getting your guns, just keep them upstairs.
• President Biden gave a speech to the CDC scientists in Atlanta praising their ingenuity in fighting the virus. Yet nothing he said that morning was as memorable as his attempt to board Air Force One. In honor of their favorite son, Scranton, Pennsylvania just renamed itself Biden Falls.