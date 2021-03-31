• The Hollywood Reporter paid special tribute to William Shatner upon the occasion of his 90th birthday. He’s greatly loved. Early that morning Shatner’s Millennial girlfriend woke up, reached over, ran her fingers through his hair, then decided to pick up the phone and give him a call.
• The Hollywood Reporter announced the Academy Awards will be held with a live audience April 25th. All the nominated stars are expected to attend. It is awards season in Hollywood and Governor Andrew Cuomo has been nominated for another television Emmy, for Eight Is Enough.
• The Washington Post says Biden’s low-key presidency shifts the media focus on Washington politics from the White House to Congress. It’s sadly true. I’m not saying Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi annoy me, but I would unplug their life support to recharge my phone.
• Buckingham Palace will hire a diversity chief to work in the Palace. This Royal Family is the result of a German Protestant marrying a Scottish Protestant to rule English Protestants and collect rent from the Irish Catholics. It’s no Biden cabinet, but you have to give white people credit for trying.