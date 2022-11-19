- Dominion voting machines came under conservative fire after late night counts defeated GOP candidates in Arizona and Nevada last week. I’m going to ask the Comedy Store to hire Dominion to manage our website ticket sales. All we have to sell is 300 tickets online and we will fill up all 450 seats.
- Peyton Manning emceed the 56th Country Music Association Awards ceremony which aired live on ABC-TV from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. A great country music lyric stays with you forever. My new favorite ballad is By the Time I Get to Phoenix, They’ll Still Be Counting.
- Time magazine reported that the Crypto market crashed due to a liquidity problem at the popular crypto exchange FTX and the ensuing investor panic wiped out fortunes in two days. What’s the difference between a crypto investor and a pigeon? A pigeon can still make a deposit on a new Mercedes.
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was courted by leading Republicans to run in 2024 following his election landslide to try to blunt a Trump candidacy. Even Tom Brady, a previous Trump backer, texted Governor DeSantis. But maybe he was just trying to get a free flight back to New England.
