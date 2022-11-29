- The White House faces a split Congress this year with a possible tie in the Senate and a thin GOP margin in the House. It’s like that everywhere. In the World Cup Friday, the U.S. and England played to a 0-0 tie, but we won’t know the final score till Arizona finishes counting the goals in early December.
- The Beverly Hills Hotel Polo Lounge had its annual Thanksgiving dinner and the menu on the lobby wall caused me to laugh. It posted the price for turkey dinner, ham dinner and corned beef dinner with children under five half-price. It made tourists think we’re eating our young now in L.A.
- Hollywood’s Alyssa Milano announced she is staging a protest against white supremacy by selling her Tesla and buying a Volkswagen instead. It got a huge laugh because the actress had no idea that the VW was created by Adolf Hitler. It’s the first peaceful day Kanye West has had in a month.
- The White House reports that President Biden and his family spent the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Martha’s Vineyard. It was reported that over the Thanksgiving dinner table the Biden family discussed whether he should run for re-election. Joe keeps asking if it’ll still be him and Obama.
