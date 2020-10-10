• President Trump backtracked on dropping COVID relief Wednesday after a weekend in Walter Reed with the virus. The doctors pumped him full of steroids and flew him home a little soon. I think we can all agree, Trump just had the craziest week since Whatever the Hell happened the week before.
• President Trump posted a video on his return to the White House Monday and gave a passionate plea asking Americans not to fear the coronavirus or let it dominate our lives. He said no one’s to blame but China. Every country in the world has coronavirus now, but China got it right off the bat.
• President Trump checked out of Walter Reed Monday and took Marine One helicopter back to the White House after posting a video to the nation. He said he feels better than he has in 20 years. Due to President Trump’s recovery from COVID, the flag outside CNN will be flown at half-staff.
• Duchess Meghan Markle posted a homily about the importance of voting in the upcoming U.S. election, violating strict Royal Protocol against interference in American politics. It brought up again the question, why did Duchess Meghan cross the road? To make the chicken joke all about her.