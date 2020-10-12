• ABC News ran a poll revealing most Americans wish that the campaign for president focused more on today’s issues and less on name-calling. The candidates are out of control. After their first debate performance, their next presidential debate will be held in the balcony of the Muppet Theater.
• Politico reported a poll showing Americans are starting to focus seriously on the presidential race with the election only a month away. The swords are drawn. An estimated 80 million Americans tuned in to watch the debate between President Trump and Chris Wallace.
• President Trump’s personality was evident as he dominated opponent and moderator alike throughout the debate. All those hostile press conferences paid off. Donald Trump displayed the awesome pardoning power of the presidency by not allowing any poor souls to finish a sentence.