• Judge Amy Barrett got a lecture by Senator Hirono in Judiciary Committee hearings when Amy said sexual preference instead of sexual orientation. The controversy reminded me of how I skated through college at OU. I majored in Gender Studies back when there were only two of them.
• The Wall Street Journal reported that 36 U.S. states are reporting increased coronavirus infection rates this month after the rate dipped in late summer. We all know what’s next. The CDC just warned that the second wave of celebrities singing inspirational songs may be worse than the first.
• Hunter Biden stayed unavailable for comment about the e-mails on his laptop connecting his board job on the Ukrainian energy company to his dad’s influence as VP. The board job never made any sense. The only thing Hunter Biden knows about energy is that cocaine gives him lots of it.
• Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Los Angeles made the biggest crystal meth bust in history. They seized 2,400 pounds of meth and 800 pounds of cocaine. This ratio shows that country music is three times more popular in Los Angeles than disco.