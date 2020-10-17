- The PK Anhalt public relations firm in Copenhagen just conducted a poll of 20,000 people in 40 different nations to find out the world’s favorite country. The winner is Germany. It just shows that if you make a quality car, it goes a long way toward making up for past war crimes.
- Hip-hop superstar Kanye West released his first presidential campaign video, in which the rapper declared he could be elected president but Jesus is King. Yesterday in West Hollywood, I saw his campaign slogan on a car’s bumper sticker. It read, Kanye: Not as Mental as the Other Two.
- President Trump campaigned in Iowa and vowed if re-elected to heal the nation’s wounds and re-unite the country. He recently did some research on the difficulty of that. Trump turned on his iPhone and asked Siri why Democrats hate him and she wouldn’t shut up for four days.
- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that he would stay on as Treasury Secretary if President Trump’s re-elected but Mnuchin added he will not serve as Treasury Secretary under a President Biden. That’s like me saying I am boycotting Shakira’s bedroom. I wasn’t invited.