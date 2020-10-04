• The Dallas Morning News reported general public alarm after eight cities in Texas were discovered threatened by a brain-eating amoeba in their water supplies. I’ve never heard of an amoeba that eats brains. We should fly in the California legislature and it will die of starvation.
• Psychology Today warned the year’s stress of pandemic, quarantine, police shootings, rioting and elections have many at the snapping point. Yet Sunday I got my first good news of the year, courtesy of the New York Times. I use a TV tray as my office desk and I’m richer than Donald Trump.
• The New York Times released information on Trump’s tax returns. It reveals he took legal deductions, refunds and tax forgiveness after he lost hundreds of millions when the real estate market crashed in the ‘90s. According to the IRS, we elected a guy who runs a nonprofit as president.