• President Trump is not in mortal danger at all. He survived a Cold War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Disco Era, three wives, Hillary, tell all’s by relatives lawyers, and porn stars, the Russia hoax and impeachment. He’s not about to be taken out by a virus named for a light beer from Mexico.
• White House physician Ronny Jackson said Thursday that a search is underway for everyone Trump might have come in contact with all week. What a close call for his opponent. Joe Biden is so grateful the debate rules banned all physical contact, otherwise he might have sniffed Trump’s hair.
• The White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested negative Thursday, indicating it wasn’t the staff that infected Trump. The president’s physician said how Trump caught the coronavirus remains a mystery. Hillary Clinton is just happy the president got the flowers she sent him last week.
• The Daily Mail counted 20 celebrities so far who have vowed to move away from the U.S. if Trump gets re-elected. It’s no great loss. I don’t know why Americans would respect the political opinions of Hollywood celebrities when they can’t even breed kids who can pass the SAT on their own.