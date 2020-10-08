• Victoria’s Secret’s majority stock was purchased by a London fashion firm while their lingerie retail outlets remain closed during the pandemic. We’re all rooting for them to succeed. To maximize profitability, I always thought Victoria’s Secret should add a keg of beer and bleachers in every store.
• White House personnel continued testing positive for coronavirus Tuesday. Men in Hazmat suits power sprayed the West Wing with disinfectant. It feels like we’re about a week away from living or working in the White House being outlawed by the Geneva Convention’s ban on poison gas.
• Michele Obama posted a video unloading on Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of racism against black people. It’s a remarkable charge, considering that she and Barack have $150 million dollar deal with Netflix plus massive book royalties. Even the Obama’s are doing better under Trump.
• Joe Biden gave a speech Monday at the Gettysburg National Battlefield. It’s a solemn site. The North likes to pretend they won the Civil War in this battle, because it doesn’t suit Yankee history to list their playing record against Alabama, LSU Oklahoma and Texas every football season since 1863.