• The New York Post says a vigil will mark John Lennon’s 80th birthday tonight at the New York City doorway where he was slain. Yoko Ono is planning to record a new album dedicated to world peace. And if the warring countries don’t settle their differences, she’s threatening to release it.
• President Trump posted a video tweet Wednesday assuring the American people that a Covid vaccine could be approved very soon. I think I’ve just figured out a way to get rid of Covid-19 once and for all. Introduce it in the House of Representatives as a tax cut and it’ll get killed in committee.
• Utah hosted a vice presidential debate Wednesday that gave us one unforgettable moment. I’m very fortunate to be a comedian under a government that works 24 hours a day to give me material. That being said, I stand in awe of whosever designed and built that remote-controlled fly.
• Mike Pence and Kamala Harris gave America a civil debate that stuck to the issues. However in one hilarious departure, a large fly landed on Pence’s silver hair and stayed there on camera for two minutes and three seconds. At least the fly tried to abide by the moderator’s two-minute time limit.