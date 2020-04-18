• Staples in Hollywood is giving away the store stock of 2020 planning calendars since planning for this year is out the window. What few people knew ahead of time is that 2020 is a unique Leap Year. It has twenty-nine days in February, three hundred days in March, and five years in April.
• The White House produced charts showing that most of the U.S. is enjoying a decline in the number of cases, indicating the danger has crested. Scientists say warm air and natural light will help stop the spread of coronavirus. If natural light is not available, any cheap beer will do.
• Psychology Today predicted it will take people time to adjust to life after quarantine following a month of living in lockdown. I spend all day at home, I waste hours online, I binge-watch TV and I have my food delivered. Yes, the virus sickened a lot of people but it turned me into a Millennial.
• The Commerce Department reports that despite the millions of layoffs in many sectors during the shutdown, many companies need workers due to new demand. When you were a child, did you ever knock on people’s front doors then run away before they could answer? If so, UPS is hiring.