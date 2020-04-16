• The White House praised the millions of Americans Tuesday who are doing our patriotic duty and getting tested for COVID-19 at thousands of testing centers around the country. I can say the testing equipment is amazingly accurate. I tested negative for COVID-19 and positive for Cocaine 1986.
• Joe Biden wrapped up the nomination this week with endorsements from Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and Liz Warren. Comedians love this guy. Joe Biden’s mind is like a web browser, 19 tabs are open, 18 tabs are frozen and he doesn’t know where the music is coming from.
• President Trump cut off the WHO until we see if it helped China cover up the lethal nature of coronavirus. Eating bats started it and now it looks like only herd immunity can end it. Before it broke out, Ozzy Osborne was the sickest man alive and by next year he could be the last man standing.
• California Governor Gavin Newsom said restrictions won’t end soon, keeping everyone’s business future at the whim of the governing class. Thanks to politics, we’ll always have COVID-19. Every time the Republicans come close to eradicating it, the Democrats will put it on the Endangered Species List.