Yuma, if you want to do something small to help improve your neighborhoods, I have a suggestion.
Put your trash cans away after the trash guys empty them.
I’ve noticed this problem all over Yuma in the neighborhoods that don’t have alley pickup.
People roll the trash can down to the curb, and then the can sits there for days, in some cases never moving.
Normally, I wouldn’t give this much thought. But I realized the other day that the problem with this scenario is two-fold.
1) It looks terrible. Trash cans hanging out on the curb really detract from a neighborhood’s overall look, giving the appearance that no one cares.
2) If people are in your neighborhood walking or exercising, and your trash cans are hanging out on the sidewalk, then people have to walk around them – and oftentimes, that means walking in your yard or going out into the street, which is a total safety hazard.
Now, the city notes that you need to have your trash can out there on the curb by 6 a.m., and it needs to be at least 10 feet away from any object.
The city’s website also notes, “After the containers are emptied, they should be removed immediately or no later than 6 p.m. on the collection day.”
And readers, I get that some people might need help with their trash cans. They can be unwieldy to move. But the city is ready to help. If you are elderly or disabled, the city will roll it out to the curb and back for you, as part of its container rollout assistance program. Information is available on the city’s website, or you can call the department directly at 928-373-4500.
And here’s another fun side note I learned on that website. If you have bulky items or need a special collection or extra cans, you can make arrangements with the city to accommodate you, for a small fee. If that’s something you can use, visit https://www.yumaaz.gov/streets-solid-waste/garbage-recycling/container-repair-and-cleaning.html to learn more.
Trash cans are unsightly. Don’t leave them parked on the curb for days. Be responsible, and put your cans away.