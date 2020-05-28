Readers, if a vaccine for COVID-19 was ready to go, would you get it?
According to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only about half of Americans said they would.
The results are surprising, considering how much COVID-19 has tipped the world upside down over the last few months.
According to the survey, 49 percent said yes, they would get the vaccine, while 20 percent said they would refuse, and 31 percent weren’t sure.
Uncertainty is understandable, although public health and safety is the goal.
COVID-19 is a new illness, and there are a lot of unknowns still at play. We do know, definitively, that this virus can range from mild to severe to lethal. And it can cause a host of problems along the way, including blood clots, heart damage, kidney damage and a life-threatening inflammatory reaction in children, the AP reports.
Science is navigating through new waters with a lot of unknowns, and any vaccine that is developed will also be new. But that’s what testing is for – to determine the side effects, and make sure that it is as safe and effective as possible before deploying it.
That testing phase is critical to make sure the vaccine is right, and every vaccine goes through this process.
However, it takes time to build trust in a new vaccine.
Take the polio vaccination. It’s been around since 1955. But it wasn’t until 1979 that the U.S. became polio-free, and today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that 92.7 percent of children get the vaccine, making it a critical weapon in our arsenal to keep our children safe. This is a feat that didn’t happen overnight – it took time.
The goal here is to protect people, and researchers are making every effort to get the best possible option out as quickly as possible to protect against COVID-19. It’s surprising that only half of Americans would get the vaccine. But, over time, people are likely to grow more comfortable with a new vaccination for COVID-19, and hopefully that will in turn boost the number of people who are willing to get the vaccine.
