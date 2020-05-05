For many people, the dreariness of staying at home all day and the stress of the economy have been offset by our furry companions.
Cats and dogs are providing countless hours of entertainment and social media fun while we’re home. Every day, we see the posts from Yumans online about “furry co-workers” bringing mayhem to otherwise dreary days inside, and for that, we are thankful.
And now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for pets to keep them safe from COVID-19.
The news comes after two house cats in New York tested positive for the disease.
Both cats had respiratory symptoms before they were tested, and one cat’s owner had already tested positive for COVID-19.
And in North Carolina, a family dog – a pug – also tested positive after his owner had tested positive.
A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City also tested positive, which was the first case in the U.S. of an animal getting sick.
Now, it’s important to note that pets are not spreading this to humans. The goal right now is to help keep pets safe and healthy.
The CDC notes, “treat pets as you would other human family members – do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets.”
If you have outdoor cats, they should be kept indoors to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people. And if you have a dog, the CDC recommends walking them on a leash, and maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals. It’s also recommended to avoid dog parks or other places where a large number of people and dogs gather, the CDC says.
If you should get COVID-19, wear a mask around your pet and avoid contact with it – a challenging thing to do. Or, have another member of your household care for the pet until you are better.
The CDC emphasizes that there is no evidence that animals are “playing a significant role in the spread of COVID-19,” and the risk of a pet spreading it to people is low.
The goal here is to protect your pets from getting sick. Pets are family members – so treat them like you would the humans in your life, and help keep them healthy.