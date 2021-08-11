Looking back at the just-concluded 2020 Olympic Games, congrats to all of the athletes who competed. Whether they took home a medal or not, the bottom line is they made it to the world’s biggest stage.
Speaking of making it to the world’s biggest stage, I also want to give a shout out to the American athletes who were proud to be representing their country and waved or wore the American flag with pride and honor. Gold medal basketball star Kevin Durant sticks out, as does gold medal wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who said, “I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there, I love it, and I’m so happy I get to represent U-S-A!”
As for those American athletes who felt it necessary to protest or make a political statement in some way or another, whether it be by kneeling, or gesturing, or turning your back on your flag, maybe you should stop for a moment and think about who gave you the opportunity to be there in the first place!