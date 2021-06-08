Did you feel that earthquake on Saturday, Yuma?
It was a subtle shaker that rocked homes throughout Yuma, a 5.3 that happened at 10:56 a.m., striking about 7 miles west of Calipatria, Calif.
That quake was part of a swarm that started around 5:19 a.m. Saturday and continued throughout the day, with 90 earthquakes reported from Saturday-Monday in that region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.
According to the Associated Press, the area last experienced an earthquake swarm in 2005 and the entire region surrounding the Salton Sea is known for having swarms, including two last fall, the USGS tweeted.
Yuma doesn’t feel too many earthquakes, but they can strike here.
According to Yuma Sun archives, the San Andreas Fault pans out near the east side of the Salton Sea and the San Jacinto fault zone on the southwest. To the south of the Salton Sea lies the Imperial and Brawley Fault zones, along with numerous other named and unnamed faults.
And we are certainly located close enough to feel the impact of quakes that happen in our region, including the one on Saturday.
Anyone remember that Easter Sunday quake that shook Yuma back in 2010?
That 7.2-magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter about 40 miles southeast of Calexico in Baja California, caused a power outage for 4,900 APS customers and shook items off many grocery store shelves, according to Yuma Sun reports at the time. Just across the border in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., about 150 homes were destroyed or damaged.
Subsequent study found that the quake originated from a then-unknown fault in Mexico’s Cucapah Mountains. That fault was dubbed the Indiviso Fault, after a nearby town, according to Yuma Sun archives.
Fortunately, such large quakes are rare here. But just in case one were to occur, it’s good to know what to do in order to be prepared.
According to Ready.gov, if a quake occurs, the best course of action is to “drop, cover and hold on.” The agency notes, “Drop to your hands and knees. Cover your head and neck with your arms. Hold on to any sturdy furniture until the shaking stops.” If you are inside, stay there, and if you are in a vehicle, stop in a clear area away from buildings or utility wires.
Afterward, check yourself and your family for injuries, execute your family emergency plan, and be prepared for more aftershocks. If the building is damaged, stay outside until it can be inspected.
It’s always a good idea to have a basic disaster supply kit ready too. You can visit the Department of Homeland Security’s Ready.gov website to find a checklist of what to include.
Real-time information on earthquakes and earthquake facts can be found on the USGS website, https://earthquake.usgs.gov.