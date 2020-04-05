I love seeing all the random acts of kindness that have emerged in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
The first I noticed were social media posts from friends across the nation, encouraging people to put stuffed bears or drawings of bears in the front window of their homes.
That way, kids out on walks can go on a “bear hunt” and count how many they find along the way. It’s a super cute idea, inspired by the book “Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.
We tried to do this at our house. My daughter drew three awesome bears, which we taped to the window, and then we lined the windowsill with stuffed bears. Excited, we went outside to take a picture only to realize it was an epic, epic failure … our solar screens prevent anyone from seeing the bears!
I’m hopeful that other Yuma homes participate though. It’s fun, simple, and it’s easy to do, yet provides a sense of community, which is much needed right now.
I’ve also noticed posts about families going outside and putting chalk messages of hope and happiness outside on the sidewalks and driveways. Again — it’s an easy, great idea — and it is something creative for kids to do while they are cooped up at home.
Then, my family and I decided to do one little random act of kindness. When I was a little kid, my mom made my sisters and I Easter egg pendants. The eggs were made from salt dough, which she then baked and painted, and hung them from white ribbons. The Easter bunny left them in our baskets.
Inspired by my mom, and with her pendant on the counter before us, we made our own Easter eggs, which we hung from the tree by a Free Little Library.
We added a little card so people knew they were free to a good home. Hopefully, those little egg pendants inspire others to do their own little act of kindness too.
If you are curious about the recipe, check out the NIE page in the Wednesday edition of the Sun. I wrote it up so people can try this on their own.
We all might be a little stir crazy, a little nervous, a little perplexed by the world around us. That trickles down to the kids in our lives more than most of us probably realize. But a little kindness and fun goes a long way too.
Yuma, join me in a random act of kindness or two. Put some bears in the window, leave messages of happiness on the sidewalk, or come up with your own ideas. Together, let’s brighten the world one kind act at a time!