Folks, this is my final First Take for the Yuma Sun.
Friday is my last day on the payroll.
I’ve often been asked how long I’ve worked for The Sun, as I prefer to call it. In total, 46 years (I skipped a year a ways back to pursue an ill-fated interest).
My first day on the job here was June 7, 1976.
Since then I’ve had the opportunity to write about and photograph a number of incredible events, and people, some of whom have become the best friends anyone could ever ask for. You know who you are.
My favorite story is about being flown out to Painted Rock Dam to photograph water flowing over the spillway during the flood of 1993. After I’d got what I needed, the pilot turned the plane around, pointed it toward Yuma and informed me we didn’t have enough fuel to make it home.
True story. If we ever meet up, I’ll tell you how it turned out.
Spoiler alert … here I am 30 years later, saying adios.
